Pets find new homes at weekend adoption event in Evansville

By Aaron Hancock and Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Tri-state pet adoption partners teamed up for National Adoption Weekend at the Evansville Petsmart.

It was a combination of humane societies, and rescue centers from Evansville and Posey county. Sarah Gross with “Another Chance For Animals” rescue center says they completed around 60 adoptions this weekend as of Sunday afternoon.

She says these events are really important as so many humane societies and shelters are completely overcrowded right now.

“They’re always full. We get messages right now every day that’s like dogs, cats are full. Can you help us? We’re a small rescue so we can only help so much. It’s great to have people come out and adopt for sure because every dog adopted gets another one into a foster home,” said Gross.

If you missed it this weekend, organizers say they do one around every three months. Keep an eye out for announcements at the Evansville Petsmart.

