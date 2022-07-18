Otters upended by Wild Things in late innings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After holding on to a one-run lead through six innings, the Evansville Otters came up on the wrong side of the scoreboard Sunday after the Washington Wild Things caught fire late to win 6-3 over Evansville.

Yet again in this series, the starting pitching Sunday was impressive, leaving the game scoreless through three innings.

Evansville broke through in the fourth as Steven Sensley brought in J.R. Davis on a fielder’s choice.

The Otters’ 1-0 advantage would hold firm into the seventh inning when the Wild Things began their comeback.

After a leadoff strikeout, Washington got the next four on base, including a go-ahead two-run single from Landen Barns. An error on the throw-in allowed a third run to score.

Cole Brannen added a final run in the eighth, bringing home Barns with a sacrifice fly.

Their 4-1 lead expanded in the eighth, the first run scoring on an error from Justin Felix on a throw to second. Later in the inning, Jared Mang drove in a sixth Wild Things run on an RBI single.

The Otters had some life in the eighth, getting two of their first three men on to start the inning. A Zach Biermann double brought two runs in, bringing Evansville within three. Biermann was thrown out on his way to third during the play, ending the Otters’ offensive chance.

The ninth showed no choices for Evansville, as Washington’s 6-3 lead held true.

Austin Gossmann pitched well, allowing his first hit in the fifth inning, but was the eventual recipient of the loss, his third of the year. The win went to Daren Osby, who gave up just three runs in his eight innings. Lukas Young picked up a save in his second consecutive game.

Biermann was the only Otter to record multiple hits, his second also gaining him two RBIs.

With the loss, Evansville falls two games back of first-place Washington in the West Division. The two sides will not play again until mid-August in Washington.

Up next for the Frontier League is the All-Star Game in Washington, Pa. on Wednesday night. Biermann, Gossmann and Logan Sawyer will all play in the game. Dakota Phillips and Parker Brahms will not play but will both be recognized.

The Otters then continue their 2022 season at Sussex County on Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT.

