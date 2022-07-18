Birthday Club
Muhlenberg Co. law enforcement agencies undergo active shooter training

Muhlenberg County law enforcement agencies undergo active shooter training at the former South Middle School building.(Muhlenberg County Public School's Facebook page.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County law enforcement agencies used the former South Middle School building for active shooter training last week.

That included officers and deputies from Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville, Central City, and Powderly Police Departments, as well as the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force.

That joint training exercise was to practice response in case of an active shooter. Officials say instructors focused on single officer response tactics, where the first officer on scene would confront an armed attacker to stop the threat.

Authorities said the unoccupied former South Middle School building was the ideal place for training.

