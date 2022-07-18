Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines 7/18
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Developing out of Indiana - authorities say four people are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. Police say the shooter is among those dead.

A preliminary report on the Uvalde school shooting details multiple “systemic failures” by law enforcement.

The wife of a murdered Evansville Firefighter is set to appear in court today. She’s facing a charge of perjury.

It’s about to be an action-packed week in New Harmony. We’ll have what you need to know all throughout Sunrise.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

