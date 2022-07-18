Birthday Club
International center in Owensboro looking for mentors and donations

By Monica Watkins and Steve Mehling
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A program dedicated to welcoming and assisting refugees in Owensboro is asking the community for help.

The International Center of Kentucky has helped over 300 refugees so far in 2022, but that number isn’t going down.

The Kentucky based organization says they are in need of family and youth mentors.

They’re also asking for school supplies to help the children adjust to their new environments.

“It’s hard enough to come in and not share a language with someone, maybe not understand time, or the culture, and not have any friends,” youth and family services coordinator Laura Jones says. “We want them to come in there looking like their confident, at least in how they look.”

For more information on how to help or donate, you can visit the ICOFKY.org.

