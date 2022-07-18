Indiana Pacers and Fever Jr. Hoops Tour stops in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Girls and boys in Evansville got the chance to work on their basketball skills in the Indiana Pacers and Fever’s Junior Hoops Tour on Monday.

Campers worked on defensive drills, lay-ups and more with the athletes at CK Newsome Center.

The camps coaches included players from the University of Evansville and University of Southern Indiana.

Campers say they enjoyed being coached by the local basketball players.

“I love doing the stations and it’s nice to have all the basketball players come from USI and UE to help out because that just makes it more fun,” camper Ali Garau says.

Evansville Jr. Hoops campers will take home some new basketball skills and some Pelicans gear.

For more information on the Junior Hoops Tour, you can visit their website here.

