Hot and humid weather returns

7/16 6 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/16 6 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Arden Gregory
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We received some much-needed rain this weekend, and a few of those showers lingered into this morning. Sunday’s rain even set a new daily rainfall record with a total of 1.49″ measured at Evansville Regional Airport, beating the previous record of 1.42″ set back in 2004. Now that the rain has moved out, our focus shifts back to the heat as triple-digit heat index values seem likely again in the days ahead.

Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. We will fall back through the 80s this evening, then through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 60s to near 70° by the end of the night. Tonight will be mostly clear, calm and muggy. Areas of patchy fog may develop late tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Once the sun rises, any fog will burn away, and the rest of Tuesday will be mostly sunny, although there will be some scattered clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s with peak heat index values in the mid 90s.

Wednesday may be the hottest day of the week as winds from the southwest will push steamy, southerly air up into the Tri-State. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like about 106°. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, but there is a slight chance of rain Wednesday evening as a weak cold front passes through our region.

That cold front will bring some minor and short-lived relief from the heat. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the low 90s. However, temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 90s with triple-digit heat index values as we head into the weekend.

