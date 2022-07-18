Henderson police identify suspect in Friday’s deadly wreck

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police have released the name of the suspect they say was involved in the Friday crash that killed a motorcyclist.

According to police, that suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Barry Lee Harper.

That wreck happened Friday morning near the intersection of Highway 425 and Old Corydon Road.

Police were looking for the driver of a Dodge van that collided with a Kawasaki motorcycle and then ran on foot, leaving the van behind.

Officers say Harper was the one who fled.

Officials say Charles B. Harris III died at the scene and they rushed the passenger, Patricia Harris, to Deaconess in Evansville.

A warrant has been issued for Harper’s arrest.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.