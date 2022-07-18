Golfers dodge raindrops, during Round two of the Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Day two of the Evansville men’s city golf tournament played out on Sunday. As their website says, “Every championship has its own story”, and rain has been quite a big story.

The 93rd edition started four hours late, due to Saturday’s storms, so they finished round one Sunday morning, before starting round two, once again, at Fendrich.



David Mills was tied for the lead to start the day, and here he is, with a birdie opportunity on hole 8: oof, just slides right, but he would knock down the easy par.



Gibson Southern sophomore-to-be, Peyton Blackard, well, he’s already a star, and here on hole 9, he just misses birdie. Putt was online though, and he takes the par.



Now, there’s a new face on the leaderboard: USI senior golfer Zach Williams. He was tied for the lead with Mills when play began, and he doesn’t back down. He putts from the fringe on 9, and it’s a good one, but stops just short, and he *also gets a par.



Also on 9, here’s Nathan Hoss from the fairway. Great approach shot here, as he drops it down maybe 10 feet or so from the hole. He would then putt in a driving rain, and he would happily end up with par, in that downpour.



Finally, Castle grad Walker Beck for birdie in just about a monsoon, look at this putt: oh man, the rain had to have slowed it down, but hey, he’ll take a par. We spoke with some of the leaders, about where they stand, after two rounds.

“Had really good course management today and really the whole weekend. Kept the ball in front of me, made the right decisions when I had to, and rolled in a few putts,” said current leader, David Mills. “They were a little soft today, but not too bad. I think really the perfect speed and softness to make some birdies. Really pleased with how I played and looking forward to next weekend.”

“I knew I was gonna be here for the summer. It’s honestly just a cool event that you guys get to have over the weekend over courses that I get to play during the year,” said Zach Williams, a 5th-year senior golfer at USI. “I’m probably not a well-known name, and that’s okay. I have been here for a while, I guess, but just at USI. You kinda fly by yourself for a while, or no one’s really looking at you, and honestly, that can be a good thing sometimes.”

Below is the current leaderboard after round two. The tournament continues on Saturday, with third round action at Rolling Hills Country Club. The final round is at Evansville Country Club on Sunday.

--EVANSVILLE MEN’S CITY GOLF TOURNAMENT THROUGH ROUND TWO--

1. David Mills -12

2. Nathan Hoss -10

3. Peyton Blackard -9

T4. Matt Monroe -8

T4. Zach Williams -8

6. Walker Beck -7

T7. Zachary Turi -4

T7. Drew Cahill -4

T9. Jacob Fleming -3

T9. Matthew Ladd -3

T9. Eric Orth -3

T9. Logan Osborne -3

T13. Mitchell Johnson -2

T13. Drew Mathews -2

T15. Spencer Wagner -1

T15. Reid Lorey -1

T15. Zach Thomas -1

T15. Dave Turpin -1

T19. Chase Emge E

T19. Blake Ruckman E

T19. Kyle Seitz E

T19. Shawn Isaacs E

