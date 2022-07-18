Birthday Club
Dispatch: Pole and house hit by truck in Evansville

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a house Sunday night in Evansville, after dispatchers say it was a reported a truck hit it, as well as a pole.

The call came in around 7:20 p.m.

Dispatchers confirm it was reported the truck also caught fire.

They say it happened at North Governor and East Franklin Street.

We have a crew working to get more information.

