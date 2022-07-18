Crews set to start asphalt work on two Union Co. bypasses Monday

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Asphalt resurfacing on US 60 Bypass in Union County, as well as the Morganfield Bypass/KY 3393, is scheduled to begin Monday, July 18.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

The work is at US 60B extending east (MP 2.915), a distance of 2.91 miles.

Crews will also be at the Morganfield Bypass extending north to KY 56 (MP (MP 01.411), a distance of 1.41 miles.

This work will be addressed from 6pm - 6am.

The contractor will also remove pavement markers, cut traffic loops, and place thermo markings.

Drivers should expect delays, reduced speeds, and lane restrictions. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic.

