Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Crews set to start asphalt work on two Union Co. bypasses Monday

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Asphalt resurfacing on US 60 Bypass in Union County, as well as the Morganfield Bypass/KY 3393, is scheduled to begin Monday, July 18.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

The work is at US 60B extending east (MP 2.915), a distance of 2.91 miles.

Crews will also be at the Morganfield Bypass extending north to KY 56 (MP (MP 01.411), a distance of 1.41 miles.

This work will be addressed from 6pm - 6am.

The contractor will also remove pavement markers, cut traffic loops, and place thermo markings.

Drivers should expect delays, reduced speeds, and lane restrictions. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Clark.
Affidavit: Woman arrested after running from police
Lacey Clark and Nathan Dillon
Police: Drugs and feces found in home with small child and bed ridden woman
Michael Jimenez.
Affidavit: Authorities find duffle bag with over 350 grams of weed inside, man arrested
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Kentucky State Capitol
Several new Kentucky state laws take effect

Latest News

generic crash
Dispatch: Pole and house hit by truck in Evansville
1 critical after crash in Henderson
1 critical after crash in Henderson
Crews called to water rescue near Twin Bridges
Crews called to water rescue near Twin Bridges
Posey Co. Fair kicks off Monday
Posey Co. Fair kicks off Monday