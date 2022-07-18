Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Cops Cycling for Survivors riding into Princeton

Cops Cycling for Survivors riding into Princeton
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cops Cycling for Survivors will be moving into Princeton Monday.

It’s an annual ride in honor of fallen law enforcement heroes.

It’s the 21st year for the event.

They travel all over the Hoosier state.

They’ve been on the road since last week.

They are leaving Terre Haute Monday and pulling into Princeton.

On Tuesday they’ll set off for Jasper.

The ride ends Saturday in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Clark.
Affidavit: Woman arrested after running from police
Kentucky State Capitol
Several new Kentucky state laws take effect
Deputies: Juvenile in critical condition after Henderson Co. crash
Bellemeade and Evans crash
Two people taken to hospital after crash, one arrested
Michael Jimenez.
Affidavit: Authorities find duffle bag with over 350 grams of weed inside, man arrested

Latest News

Ascension St. Vincent.
Ascension St. Vincent holding ceremony for new park at Evansville campus
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr.
Wife of murdered firefighter accused of perjury set to appear in court
Monday Sunrise Headlines 7/18
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Cops Cycling for Survivors riding into Princeton
Cops Cycling for Survivors riding into Princeton