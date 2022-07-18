Cops Cycling for Survivors riding into Princeton

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cops Cycling for Survivors will be moving into Princeton Monday.

It’s an annual ride in honor of fallen law enforcement heroes.

It’s the 21st year for the event.

They travel all over the Hoosier state.

They’ve been on the road since last week.

They are leaving Terre Haute Monday and pulling into Princeton.

On Tuesday they’ll set off for Jasper.

The ride ends Saturday in Indianapolis.

