cMoe hosting Corporate Recess to reduce stress

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville (cMoe) is inviting the community to take a breather from work with a Corporate Recess.

Organizers say the point of this recess is to reduce stress, improve creative thinking as well as create strong bonds with colleagues.

According to a recent American Psychological Association survey, a third of US employees report experiencing chronic stress connected to work.

The Corporate Recess is happening from 10 to 2 Monday and will feature:

An Animal Cuddle Area with Vanderburgh County Humane Society

A Food Truck Picnic Area with Stuft, The Grilled Cheese Queen, Trappin Chicken, Dawgs On The Ohio, and Sassy Sweets Confections

Yoga with Zola Johnson from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Creative Team Building Information

Spinal Exam (Free) from Core Chiropractic

Maker’s Space Corner

cMoe officials say Corporate Recess activities in the museum are free with a business card but donations are accepted and appreciated.

