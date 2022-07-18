cMoe hosting Corporate Recess to reduce stress
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville (cMoe) is inviting the community to take a breather from work with a Corporate Recess.
Organizers say the point of this recess is to reduce stress, improve creative thinking as well as create strong bonds with colleagues.
According to a recent American Psychological Association survey, a third of US employees report experiencing chronic stress connected to work.
The Corporate Recess is happening from 10 to 2 Monday and will feature:
- An Animal Cuddle Area with Vanderburgh County Humane Society
- A Food Truck Picnic Area with Stuft, The Grilled Cheese Queen, Trappin Chicken, Dawgs On The Ohio, and Sassy Sweets Confections
- Yoga with Zola Johnson from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Creative Team Building Information
- Spinal Exam (Free) from Core Chiropractic
- Maker’s Space Corner
cMoe officials say Corporate Recess activities in the museum are free with a business card but donations are accepted and appreciated.
