Ascension St. Vincent holding ceremony for new park at Evansville campus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ascension St Vincent Evansville is having a blessing ceremony for the new Serenity Park Monday.

That’s at the main campus on Washington Avenue.

During the height of the pandemic, the hospital was closed to visitors.

With this in mind, the park was designed with the goal of creating a place that nurtures the emotional health of employees and visitors.

This comes as the hospital celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.

the ceremony starts at 5 in parking lot F.

