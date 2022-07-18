Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Ascension St. Vincent holding ceremony for new park at Evansville campus

Ascension St. Vincent.
Ascension St. Vincent.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ascension St Vincent Evansville is having a blessing ceremony for the new Serenity Park Monday.

That’s at the main campus on Washington Avenue.

During the height of the pandemic, the hospital was closed to visitors.

With this in mind, the park was designed with the goal of creating a place that nurtures the emotional health of employees and visitors.

This comes as the hospital celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.

the ceremony starts at 5 in parking lot F.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Clark.
Affidavit: Woman arrested after running from police
Kentucky State Capitol
Several new Kentucky state laws take effect
Deputies: Juvenile in critical condition after Henderson Co. crash
Bellemeade and Evans crash
Two people taken to hospital after crash, one arrested
Michael Jimenez.
Affidavit: Authorities find duffle bag with over 350 grams of weed inside, man arrested

Latest News

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr.
Wife of murdered firefighter accused of perjury set to appear in court
Monday Sunrise Headlines 7/18
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines 7/18
Monday Sunrise Headlines 7/18
Wife of murdered firefighter accused of perjury set to appear in court.
Wife of murdered firefighter accused of perjury set to appear in court