Weiner Dog races make Triumphant return to Ellis Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the second weekend, of the Ellis Park 2022 summer meet, and Saturday, was a big day at the ‘Ol Pea Patch -- a day that officially “went to the dogs”. That’s right, it was the triumphant return, of the weiner dog races. The track held five qualifying heats, to determine who will be in the championship next month.

In one of the heats, the number 6 makes a bee-line for the finish line, but stops to eat before she finishes. The #9 stops too, to see what’s going on. Nobody’s won it yet, okay there we go. The #6, Ellie Sparkles, wins that heat.



Then, there was another good one. This time, the #7 looks like it’ll win, but no, it veers off, towards the winners circle, so who’s it gonna be? There’s the #8 right there, and he gets it done. We talked to the owners, of the #8 dog, Mett, who won that race.

“We are very excited. It was our first races and both of them placed, and we’re very excited he did so well,” said Natalie Mosby, who’s other dog, Frank, also qualified for the championship, in a different race. “It was really fun. We have a bunch of people here watching us, and we were really excited to see all the weiner dogs and everybody have so much fun really.”

The top two finishing dogs, from all five races on Saturday, advance to the weiner dog championship race, on August 27. That means the weiner dog finals, will have 10 dogs running.

The weiner dog races haven’t been run at Ellis Park, since before the covid pandemic hit.

