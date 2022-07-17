Birthday Club
Two people taken to hospital after crash

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash this afternoon in Evansville.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday at Bellemeade and Evans.

Police tell us the driver of a truck ran a stop sign and hit a white car, then also a pole.

They say despite the serious damage to both vehicles, the injuries to both drivers were not serious.

Police say after a stop at the hospital, the driver of the truck was taken to jail for some traffic violations.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

