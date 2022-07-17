Birthday Club
Today’s storms lead to sun and heat next week

7/16 6 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a dry summer, this weekend has seen its share of rain. The National Weather Service office in Paducah, KY estimates Evansville received over a third of an inch of rain yesterday, and that rain continued into today.

There is a chance of scattered storms across the tri-state that should disperse the further we get into the evening. The exception to that would be a chance of thunderstorms over parts of western Kentucky in the early-morning hours tonight.

We expect the skies to clear as we move into the afternoon on Monday. Clear conditions will continue through the coming weekend as the heat comes back too with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday and Friday.

