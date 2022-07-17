Posey Co. fair kicks off Monday

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Fair kicks off on Monday.

That’s at Posey County Fairgrounds at 111 Harmony Township Road in New Harmony.

The fair runs through Saturday and has several events planned for each day.

Gate admission is $7 per person. However, on Wednesday, veterans get in free, and on Thursday, first responders can enter for free.

Organizers say there is also free admission for children 10 and under.

There will be a half pot, free carnival rides along with several shows and events.

Click here for a full fair schedule.

