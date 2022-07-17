Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Otters’ offense silenced by Wild Things on Saturday

Rubber game between Otters & Wild Things on Sunday
Newscast recording
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite a strong performance on the mound by Ryan O’Reilly on Saturday, the Evansville Otters could not get across home plate in a 3-0 loss to the Washington Wild Things.

Both starting pitchers Saturday, O’Reilly for Evansville and Kobe Foster for Washington, settled in quickly. Each advanced through the first two innings seamlessly.

In the third inning, Washington broke the scoreless tie with three straight hits, highlighted by Andrew Czech’s two-run double.

The game held level for some time, as Evansville’s defense worked out of a bases-loaded opportunity for Washington in the fifth.

The Otters’ best offensive opportunity came in the seventh, as Miles Gordon hit a two-out triple. Gordon was left on base one batter later.

In the eighth, Washington grabbed a run of insurance on an RBI fielder’s choice from Cole Brannen, raising the lead to 3-0.

Evansville had no answers in the final innings, concluding the 3-0 shutout.

The win was awarded to Foster, advancing him to 3-1 on the season. O’Reilly allowed three runs on nine hits across eight innings in the loss, his fourth of 2022.

Elijah MacNamee was a bright spot in the game, going 3 for 4 with three singles.

The series concludes Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m. from Bosse Field, gates opening at 4:00 p.m.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters. Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacey Clark and Nathan Dillon
Police: Drugs and feces found in home with small child and bed ridden woman
Crystal Clark.
Affidavit: Woman arrested after running from police
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Police: Man assaulted after women fail to pay for nails
Michael Jimenez.
Affidavit: Authorities find duffle bag with over 350 grams of weed inside, man arrested

Latest News

Muddy race day at Ellis Park
Ellis Park Race Highlights: Maiden Special Weight for 2 year-olds
Weiner Dog races take place at Ellis Park
Weiner Dog races make Triumphant return to Ellis Park
Evansville Men's City Golf Tournament begins
Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament tees off at Fendrich Golf Course
Evansville Men's City Golf Tournament begins
Evansville Men's City Golf Tournament begins