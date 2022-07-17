Otters’ offense silenced by Wild Things on Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite a strong performance on the mound by Ryan O’Reilly on Saturday, the Evansville Otters could not get across home plate in a 3-0 loss to the Washington Wild Things.

Both starting pitchers Saturday, O’Reilly for Evansville and Kobe Foster for Washington, settled in quickly. Each advanced through the first two innings seamlessly.

In the third inning, Washington broke the scoreless tie with three straight hits, highlighted by Andrew Czech’s two-run double.

The game held level for some time, as Evansville’s defense worked out of a bases-loaded opportunity for Washington in the fifth.

The Otters’ best offensive opportunity came in the seventh, as Miles Gordon hit a two-out triple. Gordon was left on base one batter later.

In the eighth, Washington grabbed a run of insurance on an RBI fielder’s choice from Cole Brannen, raising the lead to 3-0.

Evansville had no answers in the final innings, concluding the 3-0 shutout.

The win was awarded to Foster, advancing him to 3-1 on the season. O’Reilly allowed three runs on nine hits across eight innings in the loss, his fourth of 2022.

Elijah MacNamee was a bright spot in the game, going 3 for 4 with three singles.

The series concludes Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m. from Bosse Field, gates opening at 4:00 p.m.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters.