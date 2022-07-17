Locally owned restaurant opening next week in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new, locally owned restaurant is set to open Tuesday in Newburgh.

The Rooster’s Den is located on Haley Drive. That’s north east of the 66/261 intersection.

Their website shows they’ll serve your favorite comfort dishes and will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner Tuesday thru Saturday. They’ll have breakfast and brunch on Sunday.

There are several job openings listed on their site. You can also stop in to apply.

