Hockey game benefit held for firefighter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In a firefighter’s line of work, brotherhood and camaraderie run deep, and family doesn’t have to be blood.

This proved true Saturday night, as local firefighters helped one of their own.

For the past couple months now, Scott Township Fire Captain Jason Mullins has been dealing with a severe case of pancreatitis, which escalated into a trip to the emergency room and intensive care.

The case of pancreatitis was so severe it weakened his immune system, which led to several other health problems, including having to go on a ventilator.

Mullins just recently got out of the hospital and is still recovering, and with the long hospital stay, he and his family are facing a lot of hospital bills.

But, the Evansville Hoses hockey team from the Evansville Fire Department stepped up to the plate.

They hosted a benefit hockey game against the Nashville fire team to help raise money for Mullins and his family.

“Financially, I think Laura’s pretty much been off work the whole time, and Jason’s been off since this started. So, they’ve got a pretty big financial burden that we’re trying to offset with this. Everything, 100% proceeds goes to Jason. So whatever we make goes straight to Jason’s family. Raffle tickets and things like that, we were sitting a little over $5,000 before this event started, so we’re hoping somewhere between the $5,000 and $8,000 range. He’s kind of a staple in our department, so he’s a missing piece being gone,” said friend Steven Buchta.

Buchta says Mullins has been with Scott Township Fire Department for more than ten years.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.