Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament tees off at Fendrich Golf Course

Mills & Williams tied at -7 after round one
Newscast recording
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s two weeks earlier than normal this year, but a longtime event, rich with tradition, teed off once again. Round one of the Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament, began on Saturday, at Fendrich Golf Course.

It’s the 93rd edition of the event, and the reason for the earlier start this year, is due to the upcoming renovations, scheduled at Evansville Country Club. They’re expected to redo numerous holes around the course.

As for the tournament, it got underway Saturday, after a four-hour weather delay, due to storms that moved through the Evansville area. Chip Tiemann came in, as the defending champion.

Speaking of Tiemann, here he is on the par 3, hole 8. He has a long opportunity for birdie, but it slides just right, so he’ll take the easy par. He finished the day at +3 though.

Then, there’s Logan Osborne. He’s always a contender in this tournament. After he rips his drive on hole 2, he sets himself up for a birdie, and he takes advantage.

Also on 2, here’s Zach Thomas, with a tough birdie putt of his own, and that is pretty. He’s at 1-under.

Right across the cart path on 6 green, this is Cameron Weyer, nailing the uphill birdie, and he’s also at -1.

David Mills has won the city before, and here’s his putt on 6. He makes this birdie look easy. Then, here’s Mills on 8. He went on a 5-hole birdie run, including this one on 8, to play just the front 9, in 6-under.

Here’s the leaderboard, as it stands, through most of round one. The first round was suspended by darkness and will have to be completed first thing, Sunday morning, before round two can begin.

--EVANSVILLE MEN’S CITY GOLF TOURNAMENT TOP 20--

T1. David Mills -7

T1. Zach Williams -7

2. Nathan Hoss -6

T3. Logan Osborne -5

T3. Matt Monroe -5

T3. Reid Lorey  *-5 (only thru 12)

6. Peyton Blackard -4

T7. Jacob Fleming -3

T7. Treston Short -3

T7. Walker Beck -3

T7. Drew Cahill -3

T12. Tom Doyle -2

T12. Daymian Rij -2

T12. Caleb Wassmer -2

T12. Kyle Seitz -2

T12. Shawn Isaacs -2

T12. Drew Matthews -2

T12. Nolan Ballard -2

T12. Landon Smith -2

T20. Chad Waller -1

T20. Jon Wagner -1

T20. Troy Wagner -1

T20. Cameron Weyer  -1

T20. Zach Thomas -1

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacey Clark and Nathan Dillon
Police: Drugs and feces found in home with small child and bed ridden woman
Crystal Clark.
Affidavit: Woman arrested after running from police
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Police: Man assaulted after women fail to pay for nails
Michael Jimenez.
Affidavit: Authorities find duffle bag with over 350 grams of weed inside, man arrested

Latest News

Weiner Dog races take place at Ellis Park
Weiner Dog races make Triumphant return to Ellis Park
Evansville Men's City Golf Tournament begins
Evansville Men's City Golf Tournament begins
Weiner Dog races take place at Ellis Park
Weiner Dog races take place at Ellis Park
Otters fall to Wild Things
Otters fall to Wild Things