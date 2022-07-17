Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament tees off at Fendrich Golf Course

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s two weeks earlier than normal this year, but a longtime event, rich with tradition, teed off once again. Round one of the Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament, began on Saturday, at Fendrich Golf Course.

It’s the 93rd edition of the event, and the reason for the earlier start this year, is due to the upcoming renovations, scheduled at Evansville Country Club. They’re expected to redo numerous holes around the course.

As for the tournament, it got underway Saturday, after a four-hour weather delay, due to storms that moved through the Evansville area. Chip Tiemann came in, as the defending champion.



Speaking of Tiemann, here he is on the par 3, hole 8. He has a long opportunity for birdie, but it slides just right, so he’ll take the easy par. He finished the day at +3 though.



Then, there’s Logan Osborne. He’s always a contender in this tournament. After he rips his drive on hole 2, he sets himself up for a birdie, and he takes advantage.



Also on 2, here’s Zach Thomas, with a tough birdie putt of his own, and that is pretty. He’s at 1-under.



Right across the cart path on 6 green, this is Cameron Weyer, nailing the uphill birdie, and he’s also at -1.

David Mills has won the city before, and here’s his putt on 6. He makes this birdie look easy. Then, here’s Mills on 8. He went on a 5-hole birdie run, including this one on 8, to play just the front 9, in 6-under.

Here’s the leaderboard, as it stands, through most of round one. The first round was suspended by darkness and will have to be completed first thing, Sunday morning, before round two can begin.

--EVANSVILLE MEN’S CITY GOLF TOURNAMENT TOP 20--

T1. David Mills -7

T1. Zach Williams -7

2. Nathan Hoss -6

T3. Logan Osborne -5

T3. Matt Monroe -5

T3. Reid Lorey *-5 (only thru 12)

6. Peyton Blackard -4

T7. Jacob Fleming -3

T7. Treston Short -3

T7. Walker Beck -3

T7. Drew Cahill -3

T12. Tom Doyle -2

T12. Daymian Rij -2

T12. Caleb Wassmer -2

T12. Kyle Seitz -2

T12. Shawn Isaacs -2

T12. Drew Matthews -2

T12. Nolan Ballard -2

T12. Landon Smith -2

T20. Chad Waller -1

T20. Jon Wagner -1

T20. Troy Wagner -1

T20. Cameron Weyer -1

T20. Zach Thomas -1

