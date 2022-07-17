Deputies: Juvenile in critical condition after Henderson Co. crash
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile is in critical condition after an early morning wreck in Henderson County.
Deputies were called to the area of Green River Road and Tillman-Bethel Road just after 4:30 Sunday morning.
When deputies arrived they say they found three juveniles.
A press release states that a male was driving a truck while two girls were in the bed.
Officials say the truck veered off the road and hit several trees before coming to a stop.
Authorities tell us one of the girls was ejected and had to be taken to a hospital in Evansville.
They say she is in critical condition.
Deputies tell us the other two had only minor injuries.
