Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Deputies: Juvenile in critical condition after Henderson Co. crash

(WCAX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile is in critical condition after an early morning wreck in Henderson County.

Deputies were called to the area of Green River Road and Tillman-Bethel Road just after 4:30 Sunday morning.

When deputies arrived they say they found three juveniles.

A press release states that a male was driving a truck while two girls were in the bed.

Officials say the truck veered off the road and hit several trees before coming to a stop.

Authorities tell us one of the girls was ejected and had to be taken to a hospital in Evansville.

They say she is in critical condition.

Deputies tell us the other two had only minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacey Clark and Nathan Dillon
Police: Drugs and feces found in home with small child and bed ridden woman
Crystal Clark.
Affidavit: Woman arrested after running from police
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Michael Jimenez.
Affidavit: Authorities find duffle bag with over 350 grams of weed inside, man arrested
Police: Man assaulted after women fail to pay for nails

Latest News

Kentucky State Capitol
Several new Kentucky state laws take effect
Bellemeade and Evans crash
Two people taken to hospital after crash, one arrested
Posey Co. fair kicks off Monday
Hockey game benefit held for firefighter
Hockey game benefit held for firefighter