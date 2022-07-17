Deputies: Juvenile in critical condition after Henderson Co. crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile is in critical condition after an early morning wreck in Henderson County.

Deputies were called to the area of Green River Road and Tillman-Bethel Road just after 4:30 Sunday morning.

When deputies arrived they say they found three juveniles.

A press release states that a male was driving a truck while two girls were in the bed.

Officials say the truck veered off the road and hit several trees before coming to a stop.

Authorities tell us one of the girls was ejected and had to be taken to a hospital in Evansville.

They say she is in critical condition.

Deputies tell us the other two had only minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.