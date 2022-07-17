Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Crews put out fire at Evansville business

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were at the TJ Maxx Distribution Center for more than an hour Sunday.

That’s up on the north side off of Lynch Road.

Dispatchers say the call came as a commercial structure fire around 1:45 p.m.. The last crew left the scene shortly after 3 p.m.

We’ve reached out to fire officials for more information. We have not heard of any injuries.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacey Clark and Nathan Dillon
Police: Drugs and feces found in home with small child and bed ridden woman
Crystal Clark.
Affidavit: Woman arrested after running from police
Michael Jimenez.
Affidavit: Authorities find duffle bag with over 350 grams of weed inside, man arrested
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Bellemeade and Evans crash
Two people taken to hospital after crash, one arrested

Latest News

Crews in Evansville and Henderson called to water rescue
Deputies: Juvenile in critical condition after Henderson Co. crash
Kentucky State Capitol
Several new Kentucky state laws take effect
Bellemeade and Evans crash
Two people taken to hospital after crash, one arrested