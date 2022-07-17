Crews put out fire at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were at the TJ Maxx Distribution Center for more than an hour Sunday.

That’s up on the north side off of Lynch Road.

Dispatchers say the call came as a commercial structure fire around 1:45 p.m.. The last crew left the scene shortly after 3 p.m.

We’ve reached out to fire officials for more information. We have not heard of any injuries.

