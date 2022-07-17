Crews in Evansville and Henderson called to water rescue

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Rescue crews were called a water rescue Sunday.

Henderson County Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:45 p.m.

They say a car went too far into some water behind the Sinclair gas station near the Twin Bridges.

Crews worked for nearly an hour to get one man out.

They say he was never in the river, just in a slough in the area.

Vanderburgh County Dispatchers tell us Evansville crews were called to help.

