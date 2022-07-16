Birthday Club
Update: Man facing rape charge after Ft. Branch standoff

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FT. BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News update to a story we told you about last week.

We were on scene as a standoff unfolded in Ft. Branch.

[Gibson Co. authorities involved in standoff, make no arrest]

Deputies and Police had a trailer surrounded on West John Street for several hours.

Authorities eventually broke open the door and detained two people while searching the trailer.

Both were eventually let go.

Two days later, a warrant was issued for the arrest of one of them, Domenic Migliarese.

He’s now charged with rape, aggravated battery, criminal confinement, and battery with serious injury. His bond is $50,000 cash.

Court records show the crimes were about five days before the standoff.

Our reporter actually spoke with Migliarese on scene when he was first let go. He claimed he was innocent.

“And that’s the thing. They weren’t even here for that girl, the one that supposedly got raped and beat on and all that. They were here for another girl that was missing, that was here last night, stayed the night then left this morning,” said Migliarese.

We reached out the Sheriff after the standoff for information. He referred us to Ft. Branch Police.

We submitted a Freedom of Information Request to Ft. Branch. Town officials told us they had no records of police activity and referred us to the Sheriff’s Office.

Migliarese is due back in court August 2.

Domenic Migliarese
Domenic Migliarese(Gibson Co. Jail)
Gibson Co. authorities involved in standoff - July 5.
Gibson Co. authorities involved in standoff - July 5.

