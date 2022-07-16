Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Sunday, Showers & Storms

7/1 Sunrise 14 First Alert
7/1 Sunrise 14 First Alert
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The moderate drought conditions most likely, will persist through the remainder July. We will experience increasing chances showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. The rainfall is needed since the heat and dry weather will elevate next week.

The Saturday morning rain was a bonus with some areas picking up a solid .50″ in the rain gauge.  Once the rain and storms cleared, temps rocketed into the lower 90s under sunny skies with a heat index near 100. Tonight, scattered showers and storms developing late tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and cooler with decent chances of showers and thunderstorms as high temps sink into the upper 70s to lower 80s.  The severe weather threat is low. However, downpours may produce minor flooding with the storm’s slow movement. Sunday night, additional showers and thunderstorms expected as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lacey Clark and Nathan Dillon
Police: Drugs and feces found in home with small child and bed ridden woman
Dispatch: Crews on scene of wreck involving motorcycle on Henderson Bypass
Authorities still searching for suspect in deadly wreck on Henderson Bypass
Food truck catches fire in Evansville (Video from Cory Respondek)
Food truck catches fire in Evansville
Crews respond to an accident involving a motorcycle on New Hartford Road in Owensboro.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died after Owensboro crash
Truck drives into home in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies: Man arrested after driving truck into Vanderburgh Co. home

Latest News

7/15 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/15 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/15 5 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/15 5 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Scattered storms this weekend, heat wave next week
Hotter Temps; Higher Humidity