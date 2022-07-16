Sunday, Showers & Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The moderate drought conditions most likely, will persist through the remainder July. We will experience increasing chances showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. The rainfall is needed since the heat and dry weather will elevate next week.

The Saturday morning rain was a bonus with some areas picking up a solid .50″ in the rain gauge. Once the rain and storms cleared, temps rocketed into the lower 90s under sunny skies with a heat index near 100. Tonight, scattered showers and storms developing late tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and cooler with decent chances of showers and thunderstorms as high temps sink into the upper 70s to lower 80s. The severe weather threat is low. However, downpours may produce minor flooding with the storm’s slow movement. Sunday night, additional showers and thunderstorms expected as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.