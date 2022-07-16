Police: Man assaulted after women fail to pay for nails

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after they say a victim was assaulted when three women refused to pay for their nails.

Officers were called to the area of 121 North Burkhardt Road Friday afternoon for a theft report.

The victim there told officers that three women got their nails done and then failed to pay.

That’s when he says he tried to stop the women, but they punched and kicked him.

Officers were told they then tried to run him over with their vehicle.

There have been no arrests made in connection to this case at this time.

