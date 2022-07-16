Police: Man arrested after claiming to have COVID & coughing in officer’s face

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities in Muhlenberg County arrested a man who claimed to have COVID and coughed in an officer’s face.

Central City Police say they were helping the Greenville Police Department with finding a man in connection to a felony shoplifting investigation.

They say they pulled over a car that had the man inside.

According to police, the suspect was detained but claimed he had tested positive for COVID and coughed in the face of an officer.

That man now faces an assault charge and was booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail.

Central City Police have not released the man’s identity.

