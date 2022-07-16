Police: Jasper parents arrested after kid found alone outside
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper parents are facing charges after police say they found their child walking around a McDonald’s by himself.
Officers say they were able to determine the child’s parents were 32-year-old Michael Brasell and 31-year-old Leandra McCormick.
With a search warrant, police search their house, where they say they found marijuana and paraphernalia.
Both Brasell and McCormick were arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent.
McCormick is also facing drug-related charges.
