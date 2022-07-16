Police: Drugs and feces found in home with small child and bed ridden woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing drug dealing and neglect charges in Evansville.

Police say it started as a traffic stop of a motorcycle around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Lloyd and Highway 41.

Police say the motorcycle driver, Nathan Dillon, didn’t have a visible plate, had no insurance, and a suspended license.

He was taken to jail, and a search warrant was granted for his home on South Congress Avenue.

Police say the front door was partially open, and they could see Lacey Clark moving toward the back of the home throwing down pills.

Inside, police say they found a small child within reach of numerous types of drugs, including fentanyl.

They say there was also an older, bed ridden woman who was sitting in her own feces. Police say dog feces was all over the floor.

