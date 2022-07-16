Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police: Drugs and feces found in home with small child and bed ridden woman

Lacey Clark and Nathan Dillon
Lacey Clark and Nathan Dillon(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing drug dealing and neglect charges in Evansville.

Police say it started as a traffic stop of a motorcycle around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Lloyd and Highway 41.

Police say the motorcycle driver, Nathan Dillon, didn’t have a visible plate, had no insurance, and a suspended license.

He was taken to jail, and a search warrant was granted for his home on South Congress Avenue.

Police say the front door was partially open, and they could see Lacey Clark moving toward the back of the home throwing down pills.

Inside, police say they found a small child within reach of numerous types of drugs, including fentanyl.

They say there was also an older, bed ridden woman who was sitting in her own feces. Police say dog feces was all over the floor.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Crews on scene of wreck involving motorcycle on Henderson Bypass
Authorities still searching for suspect in deadly wreck on Henderson Bypass
Changes made for autograph signings following ‘unacceptable’ incident at Bosse Field
Changes made for autograph signings following ‘unacceptable’ incident at Bosse Field
Crews respond to an accident involving a motorcycle on New Hartford Road in Owensboro.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died after Owensboro crash
EFD: Fire at Berry Global facility considered accidental
EFD: Fire at Berry Global facility considered accidental
Truck drives into home in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies: Man arrested after driving truck into Vanderburgh Co. home

Latest News

Crews called to wreck on Twin Bridge
Crews called to wreck on Twin Bridge
Crews called to wreck on Twin Bridge
Crews called to wreck on Twin Bridge
Fundraiser held for Empowerment Academy in Owensboro
Fundraiser held for Empowerment Academy in Owensboro
Cops Connecting with Kids gets check
Cops Connecting with Kids gets check