Paving work set for KY 351 in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews in Henderson will be out on KY 351/Second Street for paving work next week.

Kentucky Transportation officials say that will begin on Monday, July 18.

Work will be addressed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Officials say the contractor will also remove pavement markers, cut traffic loops and place thermo markings.

Drivers should expect delays, reduced speeds and lane restrictions.

Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic.

