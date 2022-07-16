Paving work set for KY 351 in Henderson
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews in Henderson will be out on KY 351/Second Street for paving work next week.
Kentucky Transportation officials say that will begin on Monday, July 18.
Work will be addressed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Officials say the contractor will also remove pavement markers, cut traffic loops and place thermo markings.
Drivers should expect delays, reduced speeds and lane restrictions.
Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic.
