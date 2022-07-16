Birthday Club
Fundraiser held for Empowerment Academy in Owensboro

Newscast recording
By Jamee French
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, a cookout was held Friday to raise money for Empowerment Academy.

They’re working to build an 18 bed home for homeless high school students.

They’re hoping to be finished with construction by the end of the year.

They need $850,000 to finish the project. Right now, they’ve raised about $300,000.

They’ll be having a haunted house fundraiser this fall.

