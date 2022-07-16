Crews called to wreck on Twin Bridge

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a wreck on the Northbound Twin Bridge Friday night.

Dispatchers say it happened just after 8:30 p.m.

Video from a 14 News team member shows traffic was able to keep moving in the left lane. It shows damage to a car that hit the guardrail.

As of 9:15 p.m., crews were still on scene.

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the original call.

