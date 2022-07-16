Crews called to wreck on Twin Bridge
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a wreck on the Northbound Twin Bridge Friday night.
Dispatchers say it happened just after 8:30 p.m.
Video from a 14 News team member shows traffic was able to keep moving in the left lane. It shows damage to a car that hit the guardrail.
As of 9:15 p.m., crews were still on scene.
Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the original call.
