Cops Connecting with Kids gets check

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Backpacks, pencils, and a nice pair of shoes usually make it onto the ‘back to school’ shopping list.

But many Evansville families won’t have to worry about budgeting for their students shoes after EPD’s ‘Kicks for Kids’ event received a hefty donation.

Rally Point nonprofit and other community members donated more than $80,000.

Now, the Cops Connecting with Kids program can continue to expand their youth impact efforts.

About 3,600 students who receive free reduced lunch qualify.

“You know, there are so many kids that grow up where they’re seeing mom and dad get arrested, or they’re seeing us come in to solve a problem or putting hand cuffs on people. We want to show them that we care. We’re apart of the community too. We want you to be safe. We’re not the enemy, and so that’s the whole thought behind Cops Connecting with Kids, our Disney Trip, is just build relationships, and this will be just one more way that we can help build relationships,” said Police Chief Billy Bolin.

Students will get their new shoes at the “Kicks for Kids” event in September.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

