Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Affidavit: Woman arrested after running from police

Crystal Clark.
Crystal Clark.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail after officers say she ran while trying to take her into custody.

Officers say they were called to a probation facility in the 2000 block of Vogel Road.

Officers were told 32-year-old Crystal Clark was being held there after failing a test.

When officers were walking toward Clark, they say she ran away and ignored their commands.

According to an affidavit, an officer used a taser but it was ineffective and Clark jumped into a car.

Authorities say she got after being instructed and officers were able to place her under arrest.

Clark is now facing a resisting arrest charge.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Crews on scene of wreck involving motorcycle on Henderson Bypass
Authorities still searching for suspect in deadly wreck on Henderson Bypass
Lacey Clark and Nathan Dillon
Police: Drugs and feces found in home with small child and bed ridden woman
Crews respond to an accident involving a motorcycle on New Hartford Road in Owensboro.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died after Owensboro crash
Truck drives into home in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies: Man arrested after driving truck into Vanderburgh Co. home
Food truck catches fire in Evansville (Video from Cory Respondek)
Food truck catches fire in Evansville

Latest News

Crews called to wreck on Twin Bridge
Crews called to wreck on Twin Bridge
Crews called to wreck on Twin Bridge
Crews called to wreck on Twin Bridge
Lacey Clark and Nathan Dillon
Police: Drugs and feces found in home with small child and bed ridden woman
Fundraiser held for Empowerment Academy in Owensboro
Fundraiser held for Empowerment Academy in Owensboro