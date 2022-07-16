Affidavit: Woman arrested after running from police
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail after officers say she ran while trying to take her into custody.
Officers say they were called to a probation facility in the 2000 block of Vogel Road.
Officers were told 32-year-old Crystal Clark was being held there after failing a test.
When officers were walking toward Clark, they say she ran away and ignored their commands.
According to an affidavit, an officer used a taser but it was ineffective and Clark jumped into a car.
Authorities say she got after being instructed and officers were able to place her under arrest.
Clark is now facing a resisting arrest charge.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.