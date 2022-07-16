Affidavit: Woman arrested after running from police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail after officers say she ran while trying to take her into custody.

Officers say they were called to a probation facility in the 2000 block of Vogel Road.

Officers were told 32-year-old Crystal Clark was being held there after failing a test.

When officers were walking toward Clark, they say she ran away and ignored their commands.

According to an affidavit, an officer used a taser but it was ineffective and Clark jumped into a car.

Authorities say she got after being instructed and officers were able to place her under arrest.

Clark is now facing a resisting arrest charge.

