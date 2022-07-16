Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Affidavit: Authorities find duffle bag with over 350 grams of weed inside, man arrested

Michael Jimenez.
Michael Jimenez.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man was in jail after officers say they found a duffle bag full of marijuana.

Detectives received a tip that 35-year-old Michael Jimenez was in possession of a large amount of drugs.

They say they found he was staying at the American’s Best Inn in the area of 300 South Green River Road.

Late Friday night, authorities say they stopped him when he was walking out of the hotel.

They say Jimenez was carrying a duffle bag with him.

Detectives searched the bag and say they found a handgun and 12 bags of weed. They say the marijuana had a field weight of 351 grams.

Dispatch told officers the handgun had been stolen out of Warrick County.

According to an affidavit, Jimenez has a prior felony conviction for dealing methamphetamine out of Posey County.

He’s booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges.

They searched him at the jail, and authorities say they found a substance in a piece of foil that tested positive for fentanyl and heroin.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Crews on scene of wreck involving motorcycle on Henderson Bypass
Authorities still searching for suspect in deadly wreck on Henderson Bypass
Lacey Clark and Nathan Dillon
Police: Drugs and feces found in home with small child and bed ridden woman
Crews respond to an accident involving a motorcycle on New Hartford Road in Owensboro.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died after Owensboro crash
Food truck catches fire in Evansville (Video from Cory Respondek)
Food truck catches fire in Evansville
Truck drives into home in Vanderburgh Co.
Deputies: Man arrested after driving truck into Vanderburgh Co. home

Latest News

Left: Leandra McCormick. Right: Michael Brasell.
Police: Jasper parents arrested after kid found alone outside
Ken Carver.
Muhlenberg Co. High School names new principal
Police: Man arrested after claiming to have COVID & coughing in officer’s face
Paving work set for KY 351 in Henderson