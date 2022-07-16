Affidavit: Authorities find duffle bag with over 350 grams of weed inside, man arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man was in jail after officers say they found a duffle bag full of marijuana.

Detectives received a tip that 35-year-old Michael Jimenez was in possession of a large amount of drugs.

They say they found he was staying at the American’s Best Inn in the area of 300 South Green River Road.

Late Friday night, authorities say they stopped him when he was walking out of the hotel.

They say Jimenez was carrying a duffle bag with him.

Detectives searched the bag and say they found a handgun and 12 bags of weed. They say the marijuana had a field weight of 351 grams.

Dispatch told officers the handgun had been stolen out of Warrick County.

According to an affidavit, Jimenez has a prior felony conviction for dealing methamphetamine out of Posey County.

He’s booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges.

They searched him at the jail, and authorities say they found a substance in a piece of foil that tested positive for fentanyl and heroin.

