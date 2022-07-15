Birthday Club
Woman arrested following 2 Mt. Vernon fires

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon woman was arrested after units responded to two separate fires on Thursday.

Officials say the first fire happened around 10:30 Thursday morning in the area of Second and Wood Streets.

The second was around 12:30 in the area of East Fifth Street.

After investigating the fire, authorities say they had probable cause to arrest the woman.

She is facing an arson charge.

There were no injuries reported in either fire.

The Mt. Vernon Police Department hasn’t released the woman’s identity at this time.

