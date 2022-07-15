USI Basketball Schedules coming to light, as OVC Releases 2022-23 Conference Slate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s and Women’s Basketball will tip-off the 2022-23 Ohio Valley Conference schedules December 29 versus Southeast Missouri State University at Screaming Eagles Arena. The 2022-23 OVC schedule will feature a 10-team, 18-game double round-robin slate which will begin on December 29 and conclude on February 25.

“We are extremely excited to have our first OVC/Division I schedule in front of us,” said Stan Gouard, USI Men’s Basketball Head Coach. “This is an extremely demanding slate of games and the Eagles are working hard to rise to meet this challenge.”

“I am extremely excited to finally see our Ohio Valley Conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season, said Rick Stein, USI Women’s Basketball Head Coach. “We have many new challenges ahead of us in the OVC and I know our team can’t wait for the opportunities ahead. Our Screaming Eagle fans will be fired up to see new opponents and new rivalry’s build as we move forward!”

The 2022-23 season, which is the 75th year of competition in the OVC, marks the first season in the league for USI as well as OVC newcomers Lindenwood University, and the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. The three new members joined Eastern Illinois University, Morehead State University, SEMO, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Tennessee State University, Tennessee Technological University, and the University of Tennessee at Martin in the 10-team league.

The 2023 OVC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament is slated for March 1-4 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. It marks the sixth year in a row the event will be held at the venue.

Each OVC school is eligible to compete and win the OVC Tournament Championship, including USI and Lindenwood, who are beginning the reclassification process to NCAA Division I. It was previously announced that should a transitioning school win an OVC Tournament Championship, the automatic qualifier (AQ) shall be awarded to the tournament runner-up. Should the tournament runner-up also be a transitioning school, the AQ representative shall be the highest seed going into the tournament.

All OVC games and home non-conference contests can be seen on ESPN networks, with the majority of games broadcast on ESPN+. Additional linear exposures on ESPNU and ESPN2 that will be announced at a later date.

The USI Men’s and Women’s basketball non-conference games will be announced once the schedules are complete.

2022-23 USI Men’s and Women’s Basketball OVC Schedule

Thursday, December 29

Southeast Missouri at Southern Indiana

Saturday, December 31

Southern Indiana at Eastern Illinois

Thursday, January 5

Southern Indiana at Morehead State

Saturday, January 7

SIUE at Southern Indiana

Thursday, January 12

Little Rock at Southern Indiana

Saturday, January 14

UT Martin at Southern Indiana

Thursday, January 19

Southern Indiana at Lindenwood

Saturday, January 21

Southern Indiana at SIUE

Thursday, January 26

Eastern Illinois at Southern Indiana

Saturday, January 28

Southern Indiana at UT Martin

Thursday, February 2

Tennessee State at Southern Indiana

Saturday, February 4

Morehead State at Southern Indiana

Thursday, February 9

Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech

Saturday, February 11

Lindenwood at Southern Indiana

Thursday, February 16

Southern Indiana at Little Rock

Saturday, February 18

Southern Indiana at Southeast Missouri

Thursday, February 23

Tennessee Tech at Southern Indiana

Saturday, February 25

Southern Indiana at Tennessee State

