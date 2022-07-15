USI Basketball Schedules coming to light, as OVC Releases 2022-23 Conference Slate
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s and Women’s Basketball will tip-off the 2022-23 Ohio Valley Conference schedules December 29 versus Southeast Missouri State University at Screaming Eagles Arena. The 2022-23 OVC schedule will feature a 10-team, 18-game double round-robin slate which will begin on December 29 and conclude on February 25.
“We are extremely excited to have our first OVC/Division I schedule in front of us,” said Stan Gouard, USI Men’s Basketball Head Coach. “This is an extremely demanding slate of games and the Eagles are working hard to rise to meet this challenge.”
“I am extremely excited to finally see our Ohio Valley Conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season, said Rick Stein, USI Women’s Basketball Head Coach. “We have many new challenges ahead of us in the OVC and I know our team can’t wait for the opportunities ahead. Our Screaming Eagle fans will be fired up to see new opponents and new rivalry’s build as we move forward!”
The 2022-23 season, which is the 75th year of competition in the OVC, marks the first season in the league for USI as well as OVC newcomers Lindenwood University, and the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. The three new members joined Eastern Illinois University, Morehead State University, SEMO, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Tennessee State University, Tennessee Technological University, and the University of Tennessee at Martin in the 10-team league.
The 2023 OVC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament is slated for March 1-4 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. It marks the sixth year in a row the event will be held at the venue.
Each OVC school is eligible to compete and win the OVC Tournament Championship, including USI and Lindenwood, who are beginning the reclassification process to NCAA Division I. It was previously announced that should a transitioning school win an OVC Tournament Championship, the automatic qualifier (AQ) shall be awarded to the tournament runner-up. Should the tournament runner-up also be a transitioning school, the AQ representative shall be the highest seed going into the tournament.
All OVC games and home non-conference contests can be seen on ESPN networks, with the majority of games broadcast on ESPN+. Additional linear exposures on ESPNU and ESPN2 that will be announced at a later date.
The USI Men’s and Women’s basketball non-conference games will be announced once the schedules are complete.
2022-23 USI Men’s and Women’s Basketball OVC Schedule
Thursday, December 29
Southeast Missouri at Southern Indiana
Saturday, December 31
Southern Indiana at Eastern Illinois
Thursday, January 5
Southern Indiana at Morehead State
Saturday, January 7
SIUE at Southern Indiana
Thursday, January 12
Little Rock at Southern Indiana
Saturday, January 14
UT Martin at Southern Indiana
Thursday, January 19
Southern Indiana at Lindenwood
Saturday, January 21
Southern Indiana at SIUE
Thursday, January 26
Eastern Illinois at Southern Indiana
Saturday, January 28
Southern Indiana at UT Martin
Thursday, February 2
Tennessee State at Southern Indiana
Saturday, February 4
Morehead State at Southern Indiana
Thursday, February 9
Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech
Saturday, February 11
Lindenwood at Southern Indiana
Thursday, February 16
Southern Indiana at Little Rock
Saturday, February 18
Southern Indiana at Southeast Missouri
Thursday, February 23
Tennessee Tech at Southern Indiana
Saturday, February 25
Southern Indiana at Tennessee State
Courtesy: OVC & USI Athletics. Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.