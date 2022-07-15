Birthday Club
Uber’s safety issues loom as more passengers sue company

Phoenix made the Top 10 in most forgetful cities for Uber riders.
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Another five passengers have sued Uber over alleged sexual assault incidents at the hands of drivers on its platforms.

It’s a reminder of the safety issues ride-hailing platforms are struggling with – especially for female riders.

Uber and its competitor Lyft have recently faced a flood of lawsuits.

The alleged incidents in this latest suit happened between August 2021 and February 2022 in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Illinois and California.

The allegations include rape, attempted rape and forced oral sex.

Uber said in a statement it does not comment on pending litigation but takes “every single report seriously” and has built new safety features.

