Truck drives into home in Vanderburgh Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A truck hit a house in northern Vanderburgh County overnight.

It happened on West Boonville New Harmony Road. That’s near Martin Station Road.

Authorities say no one was hurt.

We’re told the car went through the kitchen.

Our photographer on the scene says the couple made it out OK with their dog.

At one point, almost 500 people were without power in the area.

The power is now back on.

We’ll continue following this story and bring you updates as they come in.

