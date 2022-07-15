Tournament brings economic boost to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Sports Park has been a popular place ever since it was built, hosting a plethora of baseball and softball tournaments.

One of the biggest ones they host, the annual USSSA Great Lakes Nationals Softball Tournament, is back again this year, and once again, it’s a big boom to the economy.

About 7,500 people are staying in about 3,000 hotel rooms. Officials tell us it’s generating about $2.1 million dollars for the economy.

One of the teams came from 13 hours away!

“Vineland, New Jersey! Evansville’s very nice, a very nice area. Very hot, very hot, extremely hot. This park is very beautiful. The other park in Newburgh is very nice, but this one is very, very nice though yes. We won our first game today,” said Robyn Lopez, a mom of one of the players.

The softball games are only a part of their days here in the Evansville area.

“The folks, when they come in town, they’re here not only to play ball, but they’re here to eat in our restaurants and check out our shops and our attractions in the area,” said Visit Evansville Director of Sales Megan Heronemus.

We went to the malls. We went to Crumble Cookies. We went everywhere. We heard about the miniature golf. We saw a bowling alley we’re gonna check out. The kids had said about an escape room,” said Lopez.

There are 180 teams of girls ages 8 to 18. They are playing at Deaconess Sports Park, Henderson’s Newman park, and Vann Park in Newburgh.

Visit Evansville has signed a three year agreement with the USSSA Great Lakes Nationals, so the tourney will return the next two years.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.