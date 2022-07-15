Birthday Club
Sturgis Family Diner prepares for usual rush for Kentucky Bike Rally

By Steve Mehling
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Sturgis, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Bike Rally draws big crowds to Sturgis. Patrons come from both in-state and out-of-state.

[Kentucky Bike Rally revs up for weekend festival]

“Somebody told me they came from Michigan and they drove their bike,” said diner waitress Jessica Richardson. “They said they don’t bring the camper, they said they only brought their bike and a bookbag of things. They rode all the way from there to here over 1,000 miles.”

Richardson is a real estate agent by trade, but when it comes to rally week, all hands are on deck at the family diner.

“Most of us are actually family,” said Richardson. “I actually don’t work here I’m a real estate agent so, for just this week I came back to work here.”

The large crowds bring business to the local diner. It makes their usual busiest days seem like a breeze.

“There’s probably three times the business that we would normally get,” said Richardson. “Usually Sunday is really busy but during the rally it’s like every day is a Sunday.”

She works from dawn till dusk, serving the crowds hungry for food. By the end of her shift, sitting down puts her on cloud nine.

“Usually my ankles are like, I can feel the blood in my feet as soon as I sit down and like actually pick my feet up I feel that instantly,” said Richardson.

All of the diner’s staff have to be on alert. Things can change at any given moment.

“When you see everyone kind of just hanging out, that’s because all at once it will be completely calm and then 30 bikers come in as a group, so we have to have enough staff,” said Richardson.

While those four days can feel hectic, it’s the best out-of-town business the diner sees all year.

Click here for more information on the Kentucky Bike Rally.

