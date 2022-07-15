Birthday Club
Scattered storms this weekend, heat wave next week

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday brought more clouds and humidity with highs near 90.  Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday evening through early Saturday morning.  Lows on Saturday will dip to the lower 70s.   Saturday will be sunny, hot and humid with a high of 93, and a heat index around 100.   More scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday night and Sunday.   Sunday will be the coolest of the weekend days with a high in the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.   Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with the thunderstorms.   Widespread severe weather is not expected.  Very hot and humid for much of next week.  Highs will again climb into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values hitting between 105-110 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

