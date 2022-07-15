Birthday Club
Police: Man arrested after chase through Hopkins Co.

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A high-speed chase in Madisonville ended with the arrest of one man.

It started around 1:30 Friday morning on South Main Street.

Officers say they were patrolling the area when they saw a car speeding.

That’s when police say the officer started chasing after the suspect.

A police report states the suspect was driving 85 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Police say they used spike strips but the car continued driving for a while before the suspect tried to get out of the car and run.

Officers were able to take him into custody.

He was identified as Kristopher Ervin.

Officers say they could smell alcohol on him and had a blood alcohol content of .193.

