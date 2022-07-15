Police encourage motorcycle safety

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Warm weather, sunny skies, and summer events make it tempting for motorcyclists to get out on the road.

Unfortunately, this time of year tends to have more fatalities and injuries caused by wrecks.

Events like the Kentucky Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis mean more motorcycles are currently on the road.

Officials with Kentucky State Police say the majority of wrecks involving motorcycles and other vehicles are not the motorcyclist’s fault.

Nicer weather in Spring, Summer, and early Fall mean not only more vehicles, but also more types of vehicles are on the road; including motorcycles, bicycles, and farm equipment.

”With more vehicles, heavier traffic, there’s a greater possibility of being involved in some type of collision. Now you put it on a two-wheeled motorcycle or bicycle, obviously your risks increase of some type of injury, if not a fatality, and that’s something we want to avoid,” said Trooper Corey King.

Police encourage all drivers to limit their distractions while driving, put down their phones, and monitor their speed.

If you drive a motorcycle, they say to wear reflective clothing, as well as clothes that could protect you from the asphalt in case of a crash.

