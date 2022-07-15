Paving starts next week on part of 2nd Street in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Paving work is set to start on KY 351/ 2nd Street in Henderson County on Monday, July 18.

The section of KY 351/2nd Street is between US 41-A and Carlisle Street, which is about half a mile.

The work should last about two to three weeks. In addition to paving, the contractor will remove pavement markers, cut traffic loops, and place thermo markings.

Drivers should expect delays, reduced speeds, and lane restrictions. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic.

