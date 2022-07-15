Otters’ Gossman added to Frontier League All-Star Team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Frontier League announced that Evansville Otters pitcher Austin Gossmann has been added to the 2022 Frontier League West Division All-Star team.

Gossmann is the fifth Otter to be selected in the 2022 Frontier League All-Star Game, joining Logan Sawyer, Dakota Phillips, Zach Biermann and Parker Brahms.

The Frontier League All-Star Game is hosted by the Washington Wild Things at Wild Things Park located in Washington, PA on Wednesday July 20 at 7:05 pm.

Gossmann, from Avon, Ind., has been a consistent, quality starter for the Otters during the 2022 season.

In eight starts, the right-hander is 3-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 46 innings.

The University of Southern Indiana product is in his second season with the Otters.

He made quite an impression during his first season with Evansville as a rookie, recording 101 strikeouts in 89.2 innings and 15 starts in 2021.

The 2022 Frontier League All-Star Game will be available to watch through our streaming partner, FloSports | FloBaseball.

During the game, the Frontier League all-stars will don the jerseys of Negro League teams from their team’s regions as part of a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Josh Gibson’s induction into the baseball Hall of Fame. The jerseys will be auctioned off during the game on the Wild Things’ auction partner M@C’s platform so that fans from all over the league can bid on and try to win their piece of history with proceeds benefitting the Josh Gibson Foundation. Tickets for the All-Star Game are available now here. It will cost $10 to sit in the lower seating bowl of Wild Things Park and $5 for tickets in the bleacher sections (the 200 level) of the stadium.

