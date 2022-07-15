Birthday Club
MasterBrand Cabinets stopping night shift at Jasper location

(Source: MasterBrand Cabinets)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with MasterBrand Cabinets say they plan to move away from having a night shift at their Jasper location.

They say about 70 employees are on the shift, and there are spots for all of them to move to day shift or the Ferdinand location if they choose.

Officials tell us they don’t yet have a date on when the switch will happen.

They say it’s to better streamline their production and be more competitive with attracting employees, since jobs at that facility will all be day shift.

