STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say two Sturgis police cruisers crashed into each other and one went into the Family Dollar.

Troopers say the officers were responding to an incident Thursday night at the Sturgis Bike Rally when it happened.

We’re told nobody was hurt in the accident.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

